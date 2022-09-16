CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5k for information leading up to the arrest of a carjacking suspect.

Rayquan Bryant is wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery in connection with three separate carjacking incidents that took place in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River between August 17 and August 18, according to a release from Crime Stoppers.

Treveon Jones, 18, and Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, were also indicted in connection to the carjackings.

Officials say a firearms specification was added to the charges because an AK-47 was allegedly brandished during the carjacking incidents.

The three will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tipsters remain anonymous.