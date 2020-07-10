Reward offered in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A reward is being offered for information in the murder of Ke’Viania James, 15, who was shot to death in East Cleveland Sunday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the identification, location and prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

Click here for more on the reward or to submit a tip.

Officers responded to Alleghany and Northfield avenues around 12:45 p.m. on July 5. Upon arrival, they found James with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators said she passed away from her injuries on July 7.

The district where James attended high school issued a statement on her death:

“With broken hearts, the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools expresses its deepest and most sincere sympathy for the tragic and unexpected death of Ke’viania James, one of our students. Our school district’s thoughts and prayers are with her family. As a way to celebrate the life of Ke’viania, the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools has organized a balloon launch for next Friday, July 17th at 6:30 p.m. at Korb Field on the Charles F. Brush High School campus. All balloons will be purple, Ke’viania’s favorite color. The community is invited to attend. Please join the SEL Schools in sharing our condolences with Ke’viania’s family, as she will be greatly missed.“

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-681-2162. You can remain anonymous.

