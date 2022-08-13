CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and indictment of a man wanted for sex crimes.

Tyrese Acoff, a Tier 2 sex offender, is wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. He is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

When Cleveland police responded to the call on Aug. 11, Acoff was allegedly still at the scene but immediately fled on foot and evaded arrest.

He is known to frequent the area of 121st and Kinsman and the Northeast side of Cleveland, the release says.

Anyone with information should call Detective Cavett at 216-623-5152 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters Remain Anonymous.