Reward offered in Jackson Township homicide

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for information in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

Charles “Chase” Isles III was shot and killed on South Boulevard near Devonshire Park on Monday, according to Jackson Township police.

Stark County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Tips can be sent by text message to 847411 with the keyword “STARKTIP.” You can also contact the detective bureau at 330-830-6264 or leave an anonymous tip at 330-834-3967.

