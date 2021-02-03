Reward offered in hit-and-run that killed Cuyahoga Falls man

(Watch our coverage of this story from last year in the video player above)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a hit-and-run that killed a man out for a walk.

Robert Persinger, 61, was hit by a vehicle at about noon on Feb. 2, 2020 at 2nd Street and Grant Avenue.

“Police continue to seek information to bring resolution to this case and closure for Mr. Persinger’s family and need your help. A significant reward is available for information that will help lead to a successful arrest and indictment of the person involved,” said Cuyahoga Falls Police Cpt. Chris Norfolk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter Tip Line at 330-971-8477.