EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A $5,000 reward is now being offered in a fatal mass shooting that happened during a Shaw High School reunion celebration in East Cleveland last year.

Authorities say the celebration was being held at Just Us Lounge and Deli, 13902 Euclid Ave., in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2022, when shots rang out from outside the bar.

Tyre T. Lewis, 30, of Cleveland was killed, and 10 others were shot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. They can also click here for more information. Tipsters remain anonymous.