Reward offered in Coventry Township arson

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities are investigating a house fire on Penguin Drive in Coventry Township.

It happened on Jan. 6. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

No one was inside the house at the time and there were no injuries. The building was a total loss.

(Photo courtesy: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe the fire was intentionally set based on evidence at the scene. That prompted an arson investigation.

The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Coventry Fire Department at 330-644-3228 Ext. 608.