CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW)– State fire officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate arson at an Ashtabula County restaurant.

The Conneaut Fire Department responded to the fire at Golden Anchor Restaurant on Harbor Street on Feb. 8, 2021.

The Division of State Fire Marshal said the building was a total loss. Investigators later determined it was arson.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with tips can call the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Conneaut Police Department at 440-593-7440.