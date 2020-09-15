Reward offered for tips on ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted in East Cleveland murder

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Paul Patterson.

Paul Patterson

Patterson, 24, is wanted for aggravated murder.

NOVFTF says he’s a suspect in the shooting death of Matthew Anderson.

Anderson was killed in East Cleveland on July 20 on Charles Rd.

Patterson’s last known address is the 2300 block of E. 40th St. in Cleveland.

NOVFTF says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 1-866-4-WANTED or text the keyword “WANTED” and your tip to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8