Reward offered for suspect in beating death of Cleveland landscaper

Editor's Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of Sedrick Hawkins.

Sedrick Hawkins

Hawkins, 24, is wanted in the beating death of a Cleveland man.

Larry Manno was beaten in a brutal robbery at Manno Landscaping on September 16, 2019.

Manno was hospitalized for nearly a month before he died.

Hawkins is 5’9” and weighs 150 lbs.

If you have information that can help law enforcement, call 1-866-4WANTED.

