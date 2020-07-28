Reward offered for suspect in beating death of Cleveland landscaper

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of Sedrick Hawkins.
Hawkins, 24, is wanted in the beating death of a Cleveland man.
Larry Manno was beaten in a brutal robbery at Manno Landscaping on September 16, 2019.
Manno was hospitalized for nearly a month before he died.
Hawkins is 5’9” and weighs 150 lbs.
If you have information that can help law enforcement, call 1-866-4WANTED.
