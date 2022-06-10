WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Warrensville Heights Police are trying to solve a man’s murder that happened in the city last summer.

According to investigators, Christian Cartwright was murdered while going into his home in the 4400 block Granada Boulevard on August 2, 2021. No arrests have been made.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Warrensville Heights Police at 216-587-3530 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.