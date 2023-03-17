*Attached video: Previous story after 4 U.S. citizens were kidnapped in Mexico

(WJW) — The FBI’s Los Angeles office is offering a $20,000 reward for information regarding the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen with ties to Southern California in Mexico last month.

Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, was kidnapped from her residence in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima on Feb. 9, the FBI said in a news release. The circumstances were not disclosed.

Lopez is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes and has eyeliner permanently tattooed.

A spokesperson for the FBI said Lopez, who was born in Mexico but holds U.S. citizenship, has family in Los Angeles and Riverside counties and often travels back and forth between Mexico and Southern California.

Maria del Carmen Lopez is seen in photos released by the FBI on March 16, 2023.

Anyone with information about Lopez’s location is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The Los Angeles FBI office can be reached at 310 477-6565, and tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is conducting a joint investigation with law enforcement authorities in Mexico.