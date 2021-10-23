Reward offered for information in Cleveland hit-and-run that left woman dead last winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The investigation into a Cleveland hit-and-run incident that left a woman dead in February is still ongoing. And now Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 to anyone who can offer pertinent information in the case.

Keisha Garner was reportedly hit by a vehicle while crossing Kinsman Road on Feb. 20 around 8:30 p.m. She was taken to University Hospitals, where she later died. The 27-year-old leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a 4-door car that is silver or grey with a black roof, police said.

Photo courtesy Cuyahoga County crime stoppers

Photo courtesy Cuyahoga County crime stoppers

Keisha Garner (Courtesy: Garner family)

Those who reach out to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 can do so anonymously.