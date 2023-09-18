*Attached video: How to protect your car from theives

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a wanted fugitive in Elyria.

Antoine Richardson, 25, is wanted by the Elyria Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service for a homicide that happened on September 2, according to a press release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Richardson was allegedly in an altercation when he fatally shot the victim, according to the release.

Richardson is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. His last known address was on Livingston Avenue in Lorain, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Richardson is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.