DILLONVALE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was an act of arson.

Now, the state’s Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arsonist’s arrest or conviction.

53290 Major Road, Dillonvale (Ohio State Fire Marshal)

Firefighters responded just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to the home at 53290 Major Road in Dillonvale, near the West Virginia border in Colerain Township, Belmont County.

The fire marshal and Belmont County sheriff investigators are now seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact the fire marshal tip line at 1-800-589-2728.