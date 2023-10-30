*Attached video: Family wants justice in double homicide of two brothers

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for information about a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that claimed the lives of two Northeast Ohio brothers.

Shawntell Ellis, 29, is wanted by the Bedford Heights Police Department and the United States Marshals Service

Ellis is suspected of shooting and killing Dominic Cunningham, 22, and Joshua Cunningham, 21, who were both shot and killed in the parking lot of A Touch Of Italy in Bedford Heights around 2:30 a.m. on October 7.

Ellis is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

If you have any information about where Shawntell Ellis could be, the U.S. Marshals Service asked that you contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.