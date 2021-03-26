Reward offered after bomb threats made against Brunswick schools

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A $1,500 reward is offered for anyone who can provide information in the investigation into bomb threats against Brunswick schools.

Threats against Brunswick Middle School were made on February 10 and March 12. The phone calls appear to be computer generated and originated from an internet phone number, according to Brunswick Division of Police.

A bomb threat was also made to Memorial Elementary School on March 22.

Police confirm, while the threats were later determined to be non-credible and no devices were located, the threats caused great disruption to the students and staff of these schools.

The safety of community is paramount and the investigation into the threats is ongoing, police say.

The Brunswick Division of Police is in partnership with the Brunswick City School District, federal and other local law enforcement who are assisting in the investigation.



Cleveland Mortgage Corporation in Strongsville is offering the reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Detective Bureau at the Brunswick Division of Police at (330) 225-9111.