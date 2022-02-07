Reward offered for help to find wanted fugitive

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A reward is offered for information that would lead to the capture of the fugitive of the week.

Trujillo-Vargas is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Fugitive of the Week Trujillo-Varga (Credit: United States Marshals Service)

Trujillo-Vargas, 47, is 5’5″ and weighs about 170 lbs. He was last known to be living in the 3300 block of Erin Ave. in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about Jose Trujillo-Vargas can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip here.