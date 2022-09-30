EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A $2,500 reward is offered for information that could lead to an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near Shaw High School on Thursday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., police say they responded to a call about two males that were shot near Euclid and Shaw Avenues, according to a press release from East Cleveland police.

When police arrived they say they found an unresponsive male on the ground in the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive and another male at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place, the release says.

EMS responded and took them to the hospital where one male was pronounced dead. The other male is being treated for his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.