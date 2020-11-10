Reward offered for capture of murder suspect in Na’Kia Crawford’s death

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for a teen wanted for murder.

Adarus Macio Black, 18, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford in Akron.

Na’Kia Crawford was shot and killed on June 14 while running errands with her grandmother.

Na’Kia Crawford (Family photo)

Jaion Bivins, 18, surrendered to police a few days after the crime.

Adarus still has not been captured.

A state warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Adarus is believed to be armed and dangerous and has connections to Michigan, Tennessee, and California, as well as Northeast Ohio.

He is between 5’6” and 5’9” and weighs around 160 lbs.

He has scars on his stomach and tattoo sleeves on both arms, as well as a two-line tattoo across the top of his chest that reads “Death Before Dishonor” and “Loyalty Trust Respect.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information on Adarus Macio Black’s whereabouts is urged to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or the USMS at 1-866-4WANTED.