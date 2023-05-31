AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The manhunt continues for an escaped inmate.

Jason Conrad has been on the run since Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m. when he overpowered a sheriff’s deputy outside of Summa Health White Pond Medical Center along Park West Boulevard. Conrad was being transported for a medical appointment and escaped on foot into a heavily wooded area, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say a reward of at least $1,000 is now being offered in the case.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott tells FOX 8 there have been some sightings in the Akron area, but so far Conrad remains at large. He says Conrad is out of his handcuffs and orange jumpsuit and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Conrad also walks with a limp from an earlier injury and he is heavily tattooed on his neck.

The sheriff’s office said the 39-year-old was being transferred from a transport vehicle when he escaped. The area is on the western edge of Akron where Akron, Copley and Fairlawn meet.

Conrad was being held on charges that include willful fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs and a parole violation.

None of the charges would typically be considered “violent crimes,” but officials say he is a violent person.

“Look, this is a violent individual with a history of drugs, gun violations, and parole violations. We want to get him off the streets as soon as possible,” Elliott said.

Conrad is described as a white man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 330-643-2181.

Anyone encountering Conrad can also call 911.