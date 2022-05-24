CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a missing woman.

Anastasia Hamilton was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on May 21 in the Terminal Tower parking garage under suspicious circumstances, Crime Stoppers said. The organization released a photo of Hamilton walking with an unknown person in the garage.

(Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

The 24-year-old is 5 foot 4 and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anastasia Hamilton (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to her location. Anyone with tips should call 216-252-7463 on submit them online here.