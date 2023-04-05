EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A reward is being offered for information after a Cleveland man was shot to death on Fifth Avenue.

According to police, just before midnight on April 4, a surveillance tool that detects gunshots alerted them to a single shot fired in the 13000 block of Fifth Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a man had been shot and say he was unresponsive.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Domonick Allen, 38, of Cleveland.

East Cleveland Detectives and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Officials are asking if anyone was in the area of Fifth Avenue at the time, or has information relative to the crime to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7563.

If the information provided leads to the arrest and or conviction, tipsters could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.