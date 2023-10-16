[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nearly four months after 15-year-old Keshaun Williams went missing, federal authorities have increased reward money for information on his whereabouts.

U.S. Marshals have added $2,500 in additional reward money to the $10,000 offered by Cleveland Missing, bringing the total to $12,500, according to a Monday news release.

Williams, who goes by “Kee,” has been missing since June 20, after he went to a house party and never returned, according to his mother, Sherice Snowden.

He’s described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair styled in braids. He was last seen near the intersection of Fleet and Gertrude avenues, wearing black jogging pants and a T-shirt.

Keshaun Williams

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (866-492-6833). Tips can also be provided on the U.S. Marshals website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tipsters can also call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400.