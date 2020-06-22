Reward for two suspects in murder of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals continue to search for two suspects in the murder of an Akron 18-year-old.

Na’Kia Crawford, a recent graduate of North High School, was shot and killed on June 14 while running errands with her grandmother. It happened at North Howard and West North streets in Akron.

On Thursday, Akron police identified three suspects in her murder and said it was likely a case of mistaken identity.

Adarus Black, 17, is wanted in her murder and there’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Jaion Bivins, 18, is wanted on charges of obstruction and tampering with evidence. The Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for tips resulting in his capture.

Adarus Black and Jaion Bivins (Photos courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Janisha George, 24, turned herself in to the police department with her attorney Friday morning, according to police. She was wanted for obstructing justice.

Anyone with information on Black and Bivins’ whereabouts should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Info can also be submitted online here. Tips can remain anonymous.