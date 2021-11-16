Reward for suspect in torture and murder of woman in East Cleveland

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for a suspect in the torture and murder of Alishah Pointer.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 30, is believed to be one of the people who lured Pointer out of her home and tortured her.

Pointer was taken to several different locations before she was murdered.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo

Her body was found last week in a burned-out house in East Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A warrant for Shomo’s arrest was issued on November 10.

6 people have been arrested in the case.

Four suspects in the case faced a judge Monday.

Portia Williams, Nathaniel Polk, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith are each charged with one count of murder.

A judge set a bond of $2 million for each of them.

If you have information on the case or the location of Shomo, you can make an anonymous tip to 1-866-4-WANTED.