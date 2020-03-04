Reward for safe return of missing Tennessee toddler now more than $70K

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — The reward for information leading to the safe return of Evelyn Boswell, a Tennessee toddler who was last seen in December, as reached more than $70,000.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says the reward was funded by area businesses, officials and even some of Evelyn’s family members.

They have been updated their Facebook post as more contributions come in. The reward is currently at $71,300.

15-month-old Evelyn was reported missing in February, over two months after relatives last reported seeing her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.

