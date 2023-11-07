[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The reward for information that helps bring 15-year-old Keshaun Williams home is now up to $22,500.

On top of the initial $10,000 reward, the United States Marshals Service has pledged an additional $5,000 and an anonymous person has also pledged another $5,000. In October, an anonymous donor also contributed $2,500.

Williams, who goes by “Kee,” has been missing since June 20, after he went to a house party and never returned, according to his mother, Sherice Snowden. An Amber Alert remains in effect.

He’s described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair styled in braids. He was last seen near the intersection of Fleet and Gertrude avenues, wearing black jogging pants and a T-shirt.

A press conference put on by Williams’ family is set for Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Newburgh Heights Village Hall.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (866-492-6833). Tips can also be provided on the U.S. Marshals website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tipsters can also call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400.