[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An anonymous donor has contributed an additional $2,500 in reward money to help bring 15-year-old Keshaun Williams home, pushing the total to $15,000.

Williams, who goes by “Kee,” has been missing since June 20, after he went to a house party and never returned, according to his mother, Sherice Snowden. An Amber Alert remains in effect.

Keshaun Williams

He’s described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair styled in braids. He was last seen near the intersection of Fleet and Gertrude avenues, wearing black jogging pants and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (866-492-6833). Tips can also be provided on the U.S. Marshals website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tipsters can also call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400.

Earlier this week, U.S. Marshals added $2,500 to the $10,000 in reward money initially offered by Cleveland Missing.