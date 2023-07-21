Editor’s Note: The details of this story are disturbing.

Fremont, Ohio (WJW) – The Humane Society of the United States has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of a dog in Sandusky County.

On July 16, 2023, authorities responded to a call regarding a deceased dog found near the North Coast Inland Bike Trail in Rodger Young Memorial Park.

The dog, a female pit bull-type with dark grey-black fur and a white chest, was discovered on the rock embankment of the Sandusky River. Evidence suggests the dog suffered blunt force trauma and the incident occurred between 10:00 am and 11:45 am that morning.

“The violent injuries inflicted upon this poor dog are atrocious,” said Mark Finneran, Ohio state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope that this reward will bring forward anyone with information and help investigators find the person responsible for this heinous crime.”

The Sandusky County Dog Warden’s Office is leading the investigation, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Sandusky County Humane Agents at 419-334-2372.