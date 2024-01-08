CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for information about a woman wanted on drug charges.

Summer Wood is a 26-year-old fugitive who is known to frequent the Cleveland area, according to a press release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Wood is wanted for a pre-trial release violation on charges involving conspiracy to possess and distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the release.

She is described as being five feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Those with any information about Wood are asked to call 1-866-4WANTED.