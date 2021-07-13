Reward for escaped Lorain County inmates

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitives Kevin McKitrick and Justin Hamilton.

Kevin McKitrick (left) and Justin Hamilton (Photo courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office)

The two men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria on June 29.

McKitrick, 35, is from Elyria.

Kevin McKitrick (Photo courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office)

He is a white male standing 5’9” and about 150 lbs.

Hamilton, 21, is from Vermilion.

Justin Hamilton (Photo courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office)

He’s a white male standing 5’10” and 150 lbs.

McKitrick was incarcerated for aggravated robbery.

Hamilton was serving time for tampering with evidence.

Investigators say the two made their escape by using a drawer from a locker to smash out a window in their dormitory.

Investigators say a woman was waiting in a truck outside, picked the two men up, and then drove back across the yard outside from the minimum-security lockup, before heading onto Murray Ridge Road.

That woman has since been arrested.

If you have any information in reference to Kevin McKitrick or Justin Hamilton, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous.