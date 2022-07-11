EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been more than two months since a Cleveland man was killed outside of a gas station in Euclid, and now a $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
According to Crime Stoppers, 28-year-old Donte Lockett was shot and killed as he walked out of the Sunoco gas station on East 222nd Street on May 5.
The crime happened around 1 a.m. Lockett was shot more than a dozen times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made. At the time, Euclid Police were searching for two suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schultz at 216-289-8505. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.