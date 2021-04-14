Review board calls for Cleveland police officer discipline in death of Tamia Chappman

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A civilian police review board has recommended that two Cleveland officers and two supervisors be disciplined for their roles in a stolen car chase last year that ended when the vehicle struck and killed a 13-year-old pedestrian.

Authorities have said the Dec. 20 chase began when two 15-year-old boys carjacked a woman at gunpoint in a store parking lot in Cleveland.

The vehicle eventually struck Tamia Chappman, who was on a sidewalk and walking to the library after school to meet her siblings.

Tamia Chappman

City police Chief Calvin Williams and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard will now determine whether to accept the panel’s recommendations, though it’s not clear when that decision may be made.

