CLEVELAND (WJW) – With the “A Christmas Story” sequel premiering on HBO Max this month, the streaming service is giving fans of the holiday classic a taste of what’s to come.

HBO Max released a full-length trailer for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” which follows an adult Ralphie returning to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his kids a magical Christmas like the one from his childhood.

Peter Billingsley is reprising his role as Ralphie.

The latest trailer pays homage to the 1983 classic, showing the return of the iconic display where Ralphie met Santa Claus as well as tributes to his “Old Man.”

The trailer gives us a first look at some other returning cast as well, including Scott Schwartz as Flick and R.D. Robb as Schwartz.

We’re also introduced to Ralphie’s wife, played by Erinn Hayes, and their two kids, played by River Drosche and Julianna Layne.

The film releases on HBO Max on Nov. 17.

Clay Kaytis, who was behind Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ directed the sequel for Legendary and Warner Bros.

Much of the original movie was filmed right here in Cleveland, and the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has become a popular tourist attraction over the years.