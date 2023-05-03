(WJW) – It’s been 40 years since “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” was released in theaters.

Now, the 1983 classic movie has returned to the big screen. But, fans better act fast if they want to see the triumphant return of Han Solo, Jabba the Hutt, and Darth Vader.

According to StarWars.com, the movie is available only in select theaters and only for a limited amount of time.

For some fans, the big screen showing is an opportunity to relive the experience of watching the Rebels attempt to destroy the second Death Star. For others, that have never seen the iconic movie, the showing could bring about a whole new fan base.

The special screenings end on May 4, 2023.

Local theaters and show times can be found, here.