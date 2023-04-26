LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A retired Lake County transit bus is serving a new purpose — bringing the community free, fresh drinking water.

Laketran retired the Dial-A-Ride bus last year and, instead of auctioning it off, partnered with the Lake County Department of Utilities to repurpose it as a mobile water dispenser.

The seats were removed to make room for a 250-gallon commercial grade water tank, a water cooling system and a dispenser to fill water bottles.

Now, the “H2O-to-Go” bus will offer free drinking water at public events in the community.

“The LCDU is not only is about providing fresh water, but they also focus on recycling and this project provides a second life for our vehicle, which is why this collaboration is so fitting,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle.

It will also be available to help out during emergency situations.

“It will become an asset during emergency response events where drinking water is not accessible,” said Lake County Commission President John Hamercheck.

“H2O-to-Go” will be around yearly from May through September, officials say.

Those interested in having the bus at local events should contact LCDU Public Services Coordinator Patrick Stitts at (440) 350-5766.