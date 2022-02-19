Retired NBA, WNBA athletes help pass out meals to Cleveland families in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is not only bringing current basketball players to Cleveland, but also a slew of retired NBA and WNBA players.

A group of the latter helped out Cleveland Metropolitan School District families Saturday morning, passing out fresh produce and packaged goods to those in need.

The event took place at CMSD East Professional Center on East 79th Street and featured plenty of basketball legends along with help from folks at Sherwin-Williams, the school district and some local politicians.

The All-Star Game takes place Sunday at 8 p.m. with Team LeBron taking on Team Durant.