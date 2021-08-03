Retired Canal Fulton K-9 hit by car during fireworks

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW)– A retired Canal Fulton Police Department K-9 is recovering after he was hit by a car.

Chief Douglas Swartz said Bishop was taught to seek out his handles when he heard gunfire.

“Late Saturday night, Bishop was in his yard and plowed through a wooden fence when he heard fireworks, thinking he needed to come to his partners rescue. That is when he ran onto Locust Street, and to no fault of the motorist, was struck by a car and snapped his leg,” Swartz said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Canal Fulton City Council voted to pay for the dog’s surgery and medical expenses, according to the police chief.

Bishop retired less than a year ago with hundreds of arrests.