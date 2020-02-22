Retailer proposes outlet mall near Cleveland’s Muni Lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — An Illinois-based company is looking to build an outlet mall on the eastern end of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Parking Lot.

According to Horizon Group Properties’ building proposals, they want to build the Outlet Shoppes at Cleveland between South Marginal Road and the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.

The proposed mall would be 320,000 square feet and feature two floors of restaurants, stores and entertainment spaces. They plan to have more than 60 national retailers in the mall.

The project is designed to provide an exciting and attractive destination for shoppers that blends elements of the surrounding attractions with modern retail design.

“The greater Cleveland market is dynamic with over 3.8 million people in a 60 mile radius, and downtown Cleveland is growing both in terms of residents and tourists, which are all critical elements for a successful outlet shopping center” Gary Skoien, President and CEO of Horizon Group Properties said in a press release. “Combining HGP’s leasing team, which has vast experience working with quality national outlet tenants, and CBRE’s expertise in entertainment, food and beverage will result in highly appealing stores, restaurants, bars and family gaming venues in a unique setting, along with great neighbors like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, First Energy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center.”

Horizon Group Properties advertises itself as being distinguished for developing, managing and marketing outlet shopping centers.

The company says that each one of their outlet malls offers a wide variety of designer brands at discounted prices. Some of their properties feature stores like Nike, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Under Armour, Brooks Brothers, Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, True Religion, Puma and more.

Click here for more information on the proposed Outlet Shoppes at Cleveland.