(WJW) — After a delay on Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the winning numbers were released hours later.

There is no word yet on what caused the delay but the Powerball website is still experiencing some technical difficulties while posting a banner saying, “Results pending.”

Here are the winning numbers drawn on Saturday, April 9: 06-16-31-62-66 Powerball-18

The site currently lists the jackpot amount at $268 million with a cash value of $171 million – the amount before Saturday’s drawing.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.

