DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio boy’s high school basketball postseason wrapped up this weekend with all OHSAA state championship games taking place Sunday.

Five local schools advanced to the final day at the University of Dayton Arena, including teams from the Cleveland area and Akron.

Rocky River Lutheran West took on Akron Buchtel in the Division III Boys Basketball State Championship. Coming down to the final seconds of the game, Buchtel won out, becoming Akron’s first public school state champion in boy’s basketball since 1986.

Richmond Heights kept Convoy Crestview at bay, sailing to a back-to-back Division IV title.

Division III Lutheran East earned their second state title in three years, with a win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

And finally, for the Division I title, Akron Archbishop Hoban came out victorious over Pickerington Central in the last game of the day.

See the final scores below:

Division II: Akron Buchtel (23-6) 51, Rocky River Lutheran West (25-4) 49

Division IV: Richmond Heights (29-0) 70, Convoy Crestview (25-4) 26

Division III: Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (22-5) 67, Ottawa-Glandorf (25-4) 61

Division I: Akron Archbishop Hoban (27-3) 53, Pickerington Central (24-6) 47

