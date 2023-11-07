CLEVELAND (WJW) – The polls are now closed and results are rolling in for the 2023 November election.

Voters turned out across the State of Ohio to decide on Issue 1, which would enshrine access to abortion in the Ohio Constitution, and Issue 2, which would legalize and regulate recreational marijuana.

There are also plenty of local races and levies to watch across Northeast Ohio Tuesday night.

As of 7 p.m., Cuyahoga County was reporting a 43% voter turnout rate, surpassing the August special election of roughly 38%.

Find a full list of election results below:

