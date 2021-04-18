Restored plane that led D-Day bombing to visit Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP/WJW) — A restored plane that led the invasion of Normandy during World War II will visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton next week.

The C-47 called “That’s All, Brother” will visit the museum April 20 to 22. Visitors can watch the plane’s landing and take off from the museum’s Memorial Park.

The plane will also make stops in Hamilton, Urbana and Xenia. Click here for tour dates and ticket information.

Tour attendees will be required to take COVID-19 precautions including following extra sanitation procedures, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing during aircraft tours and flights. They will also undergo a coronavirus symptom assessment and temperature screening.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4F or higher won’t be allowed to fly, neither will anyone exhibiting symptoms like coughing or sneezing.

In this April 9, 2019, photo, Pilot Tom Travis sits in the cockpit of the World War II troop carrier That’s All, Brother during a stop in Birmingham, Ala. The C-47 aircraft, which led the main Allied invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944, is returning to the continent to participate in events marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day in June. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

In this April 9, 2019, photo, Pilot Tom Travis, left, and crew member Ray Clausen turn a prop on the World War II troop carrier That’s All, Brother during a stop in Birmingham, Ala. The World War II aircraft that took part in the D-Day invasion in 1944 is returning to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the battle. It could be the last great commemoration of the Allied battle to include D-Day veterans, many of whom are now in their 90s. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

In this April 9, 2019, photo, crew members of the World War II troop carrier That’s All, Brother stand outside the airplane during a stop in Birmingham, Ala. Found in a Wisconsin aviation boneyard and restored, the C-47 named will drop paratrooper re-enactors over the French coast in June 2019, marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

In this April 9, 2019, photo, the World War II troop carrier That’s All, Brother sits on an airport tarmac during a stop in Birmingham, Ala. The World War II aircraft that took part in the D-Day invasion in 1944 is returning to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the battle in June. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

“That’s All, Brother” led some 800 C-47s in the airborne invasion on June 6, 1944, that dropped thousands of paratroopers in northern France. It was sold in 1945 and the museum said it was eventually found in disrepair. It has since been restored to its 1944 condition.

Ohioans can purchase tickets to the “That’s All, Brother” tour online. For questions about booking a ride or tour pass, please email rides@centraltexaswing.org or call (512) 593-2417‬.