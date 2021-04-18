Restored plane that led D-Day bombing to visit Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP/WJW) — A restored plane that led the invasion of Normandy during World War II will visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton next week.
The C-47 called “That’s All, Brother” will visit the museum April 20 to 22. Visitors can watch the plane’s landing and take off from the museum’s Memorial Park.
The plane will also make stops in Hamilton, Urbana and Xenia. Click here for tour dates and ticket information.
Tour attendees will be required to take COVID-19 precautions including following extra sanitation procedures, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing during aircraft tours and flights. They will also undergo a coronavirus symptom assessment and temperature screening.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4F or higher won’t be allowed to fly, neither will anyone exhibiting symptoms like coughing or sneezing.
“That’s All, Brother” led some 800 C-47s in the airborne invasion on June 6, 1944, that dropped thousands of paratroopers in northern France. It was sold in 1945 and the museum said it was eventually found in disrepair. It has since been restored to its 1944 condition.
Ohioans can purchase tickets to the “That’s All, Brother” tour online. For questions about booking a ride or tour pass, please email rides@centraltexaswing.org or call (512) 593-2417.