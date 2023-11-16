CLEVELAND (WJW) — Don’t feel like cooking this year but still want to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal? Fox 8 News has you covered!

We’ve compiled a list of all the restaurants that plan to be open on Thanksgiving Day 2023. Check it out:

Bob Evans – Most Bob Evans restaurants are open this year from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. for breakfast or a special homestyle Thanksgiving holiday meal. Click here for your local restaurant’s specific hours.

Buca di Beppo – Buca di Beppo is open on Thursday, Nov. 23, and is serving a Thanksgiving feast that includes sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Click here to reserve a table now.

Cooper’s Hawk – Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu and make a reservation.

Cracker Barrel – Cracker Barrel is open during regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Golden Corral – Most Golden Corral locations are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Black Friday. Check your local Golden Corral for specific hours.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – Dine in or order a meal to go for a traditional three-course roasted turkey dinner.

Red Lobster – Red Lobster will be open for limited hours on Thanksgiving Day. Click here for your local restaurant’s specific hours.

The Capitol Grille – Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu and make a reservation today.

Waffle House – Waffle House is open 365 days a year.

Is an important restaurant not included on the list? Please let us know by emailing tips@fox8.com.