***Video above: How much should you tip on takeout orders?***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you looking to try some new dining options in the new year? These restaurants are expected to open in Northeast Ohio in 2024.

Agave and Rye — Woodmere

Agave and Rye is opening its second Cleveland-area restaurant this spring, the chain announced in a press release.

Fans will know that Agave and Rye is known for its gourmet tacos and vast drink menu.

Agave and Rye already has a local spot at 1352 W 6th St. in Cleveland.

“Cleveland has been incredibly welcoming to us, and we are eager to expand our footprint in this vibrant, hardworking city,” said founder and CEO Yavonne Sarber in a press release. “Our team is dedicated to providing our guests with an epic dining adventure that combines bold flavors and innovative cocktails.”

The new restaurant will be located at 28601 Eton Chagrin Boulevard. It will be the restaurant group’s 17th location. Learn more about it here.

AJ Rocco’s Restaurant and Bar — Cleveland

After closing its doors in December 2019, A.J. Rocco’s Restaurant and Bar has been hard at work to bring the business to the restored American Savings Bank in Downtown Cleveland.

Since closing, A.J. Rocco’s has been actively posting updates to social media on renovations to the new site, located at 828 Huron Road.

According to its website, “the two-story restaurant and bar will feature a unique and elegant design featuring mahogany booths and furniture, original brick, vaulted ceiling and second floor mezzanine and event space.”

The restaurant and bar is set to open this spring.

Keep up with updates on the restaurant here.

Collison Bend Brewing Company — Euclid

The Collison Bend Brewing Company officially opened its second tap room and production facility in Euclid on Jan. 5.

After two years construction, brewery officials say the new facility will “not only serve as a hub for production, but also provide a unique space for beer enthusiasts and guests to gather.”

They hope to host events and live music in the near future.

“This new facility allows us to increase our production capacity, experiment with new brews and, most importantly, connect with our community on a greater level,” said head brewer Ben Northeim in a press release.

The new location can be found at 1261 Babbitt Road. Learn more about the brewing company here.

First Watch — Multiple locations

A Florida-based breakfast/lunch chain is gearing up to open more locations in Northeast Ohio this year.

First Watch recently opened a new spot at 36001 Euclid Avenue, but restaurant officials say three more locations are coming to Middleburg Heights, Brunswick and Green by the end of 2024.

First Watch is known for its coffees, juices and seasonal selections.

Learn more about it here.

Kiln — Shaker Heights

A new restaurant is coming to the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights this year.

According to the district website, Doug Katz and managing partner Todd Thompson are opening Kiln in late summer.

The restaurant will feature a “modern take on a classic European bistro,” restaurant owners say.

Learn more about it and other restaurants in the Van Aken District here.

Scorpacciata Italian Restaurant — Cleveland

The Scorpacciata Pasta Company is excited to open its brick-and-mortar Italian restaurant in Cleveland early this year.

Business owners closed its Shaker Heights location, known for its pasta and pizza, ahead of the new opening.

The Italian restaurant will be moving into the building that housed Larchmere Tavern before it closed down in 2021. That address is 13051 Larchmere Boulevard.

The Scorpacciata Pasta Company was founded by Cleveland Heights native Peter Reuter, according to its website. Learn more here.

Steak — Tremont

Former Cleveland Guardians manager Terry “Tito” Francona is reportedly bringing a new steakhouse to the Tremont neighborhood.

The restaurant, called Steak, will go into the building that used to house Parallax.

A press release said the new restaurant aims to offer steaks and sides at a more affordable price.

Owners are hoping to open the restaurant early this year.

Learn more about the new restaurant here.

Thulung Boba House — Cuyahoga Falls

A new business offering bubble and milk teas and snacks made its way to Cuyahoga Falls.

Thulung Boba House is holding its grand opening at 2125 Front Street on Jan. 5 until 7 p.m.

“Thulung Boba House is honored to have our business in historical downtown Cuyahoga Falls,” said owner Sudan Thulung Rai in a press release. “The rich heritage, vibrant atmosphere and supportive community create an ideal backdrop for our establishment.”

Have a restaurant that’s opening in 2024? Send details via email at tips@fox8.com.