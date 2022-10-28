CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting next week is a great way to try several of Cleveland’s independently owned restaurants.
Cleveland Restaurant Week 2022, presented by Guardians of Food & Drink, kicks off Nov. 1 and continues through Nov. 12.
During Restaurant Week, you can order three-course meals for $36 per person.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants:
- Astoria Cafe & Market
- Batuqui on the Falls
- Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
- Bell & Flower
- Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
- Bruno’s Ristorante
- Creekside Restaurant
- Don’s Lighthouse
- Don’s Pomeroy House
- Edwin’s Restaurant
- ETalian
- Fahrenheit
- Felice Urban Cafe
- Great Scott Tavern
- L’Albatros Brasserie
- Lago East Bank
- Lulo Restobar
- Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
- Mallorca Restaurant
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor
- One Eleven Bistro
- Paladar Latin Kitchen
- Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
- Pier W
- Provenance at The Cleveland Museum of Art
- Rood
- Sora
- Taste
- The Woods
- Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill
- Union Town Provisions
- Zanzibar Soul Fusion Downtown
Get phone numbers at menus at the Cleveland Independents website, as well as recipes from local chefs.