CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting next week is a great way to try several of Cleveland’s independently owned restaurants.

Cleveland Restaurant Week 2022, presented by Guardians of Food & Drink, kicks off Nov. 1 and continues through Nov. 12.

During Restaurant Week, you can order three-course meals for $36 per person.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

  • Astoria Cafe & Market
  • Batuqui on the Falls
  • Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
  • Bell & Flower
  • Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
  • Bruno’s Ristorante
  • Creekside Restaurant
  • Don’s Lighthouse
  • Don’s Pomeroy House
  • Edwin’s Restaurant
  • ETalian
  • Fahrenheit
  • Felice Urban Cafe
  • Great Scott Tavern
  • L’Albatros Brasserie
  • Lago East Bank
  • Lulo Restobar
  • Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
  • Mallorca Restaurant
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor
  • One Eleven Bistro
  • Paladar Latin Kitchen
  • Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
  • Pier W
  • Provenance at The Cleveland Museum of Art
  • Rood
  • Sora
  • Taste
  • The Woods
  • Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill
  • Union Town Provisions
  • Zanzibar Soul Fusion Downtown

Get phone numbers at menus at the Cleveland Independents website, as well as recipes from local chefs.