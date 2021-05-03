Restaurant Revitalization Fund accepting applications for up to $10 million in aid for small businesses

** Watch previously aired video above about efforts to vaccinate restaurant workers **

(WJW) — The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, passed as part of the American Rescue Plan, opens today.

The $28.6 billion nationwide grant fund is for restaurants, bars, caterers and other food businesses that have lost revenue due to the pandemic.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says they are accepting applications to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

Signed into law last month by Congress, the fund will offer assistance of up to $10 million per business and $5 million per physical location.

You can register and apply through the U.S. Small Business Administration here.