Restaurant damaged during Cleveland riots celebrates new chapter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rebol Cleveland has reopened on Public Square, nearly two months after rioters and looters seriously damaged the restaurant.

Rebol was one of dozens of businesses targeted when a protest about police brutality after the death of George Floyd turned violent in late May.

The business celebrated a grand reopening in July with some help from the community.

People came out to help the restaurant clean up the damage from the riots.

Related Content Cleveland’s own Allie LaForce and Rebol donate meals to St. Vincent Video

Others came to paint their boarded-up storefront to beautify it until they could reopen.

The company says they took the time away to think about how to come back better than ever.

Rebol says it has expanded contactless options.

Rebol has two locations in Ohio.

The other restaurant is located in Dublin.