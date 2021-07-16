Restaurant closes for ‘day of kindess’ after ‘astronomical influx’ of rude customers make staff cry

CAPE COD, Mass. (WJW) — A restaurant in Cape Cod closed its restaurant to treat its employees to a “day of kindness” after an “astronomical influx” of rude customers.

Apt Cape Cod posted about the closure on Facebook July 8.

Restaurants around the country have reported growing impatience and rude behavior from customers as they reopened after the pandemic. Many are struggling with being short-staffed and getting back on their feet.

The restaurant’s post said many of the restaurant’s guests and patrons “treat us with kindness and understanding.” But daily there are those who swear at staff, threaten to sue and argue and yell “making team members cry.”

“This is an unacceptable way to treat any human,” the post says.

The post went on to say: “Please remember that many of my staff are young, this is their first job, or summer job to help pay for college. We have had to make adjustments due to the increase in business volume, size of kitchen, product availability and staffing availability, we are not trying to ruin anyone’s vacation or day off.”